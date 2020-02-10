Kartik Aaryan Shared A BTS Video And It Is All About 'Fifty Shades Of Raghu'

Actor Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are busy promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The actors have left no stone unturned to promote their film. After the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal which featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, the audiences are looking forward to this fresh take on love with this new pair who will be sharing screen space for the first time.

Kartik Aaryan on February 10, took to his social media account to share a behind the scenes video from the sets of Love Aaj Kal. Kartik looked stunning in this video as he is showing off his filmy side. Kartik Aaryan captioned the video as "Filmy #Raghu 🕺🏻🎷 #LoveAajkal ❤️ #4DaysToGo #FiftyShadesOfRaghu”. In the video, Kartik Aaryan is wearing beige pants along with a sweater and a muffler.

Watch the video here

The video garnered 350k views in just a few hours. The fans loved this video shared by Kartik Aaryan. Many fans also shared their excitement for the movie in the comments section.

After Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor. It is speculated that he will be seen playing a gay character in the film. However, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is based on the topic of homosexuality. In an interview with a media publication, Kartik Aaryan clarified saying that both the films are different. He also added that he feels highlighting the LGBTQ community is more important than box office collection.

Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and the movie also stars Randeep Hooda. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day 2020. Also Read: Dwayne Johnson's 'Fast And Furious' Moments That Are Unforgettable

