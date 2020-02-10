Sara Ali Khan’s Version Of ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Is All About ‘Sara Ka Sara Khana Sara Ka’; Watch

Sara Ali Khan is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The actor would be featured alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film. Sara Ali Khan is quite evidently excited for her upcoming movie as she has been posting several BTS and movie looks on her social media. Recently, the actor came with something new for her fans, named ‘Sara Series’.

Sara Ali Khan recently shared a video on her social media. The video, titled ‘Sara ki bohot SAARI BHOOK’, is a compilation of Sara’s photos from the sets of the movie Love Aaj Kal. In all the shots, as the title suggests, Sara is seen hogging on food while she is either sitting for makeup or waiting for her shot.

The whole video is in the form of several boomerangs that are taken while Sara binges on her favourite food items. The video ends with the movie poster informing her fans that her movie Love Aaj Kal would be out on screen soon. The shots of the video are accompanied by the song Haan Mai Galat which is a new song from her upcoming movie.

Also Read| Sara Ali Khan reveals the one thing that she would never compromise on in a relationship

An interesting thing about the post is the caption of the video. The caption revolves around the word ‘Sara’. It reads ‘Sara ka Sara Khana Sara ka’ which means All of Sara's food belongs to Sara herself.

Also Read| Sara Ali Khan repeats January outfit during Valentines week while promoting 'Love Aaj Kal'

On the work front- Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan will also be starring in Coolie No. 1. The film also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The David Dhawan directorial is scheduled to hit the screens on May 1 this year. Sara would also be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the recently announced Atrangi Re.

Also Read| WATCH: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan get goofy in a BTS video from 'Love Aaj Kal' sets

Also Read| Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan's rumoured relationship, watch

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.