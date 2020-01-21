Hina Khan's Chic Hairstyles That Will Surely Make You Look Like A Diva, See Pics

While the makers of Hina Khan's debut film Hacked dropped its trailer on January 20, Hina on the other hand, announced her third visit in the Bigg Boss 13 house on her social media handle. Hina Khan has become a social sensation as her stunning posts often storm the internet. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star has experimented with new looks with the utmost ease. Not to miss her distinctive hairstyles that are also lauded by fans. Here's listing down Hina Khan's top five hairstyles that will make you look like a diva.

Hina Khan's best hairstyles

The top knot with a fall

Recently, for one of her photoshoots, Hina Khan tied a top hair bun, leaving the tip of her knot to fall naturally. Hina very well flaunted her experimental hairstyle, while posing for the camera. Check out.

The top knot with waves

The next picture shows Hina Khan all ready to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house. Once again wearing a top knot, Hina opted for beachy waves. With a few hair strands tracing down her cheeks, she looked flawless.

Sleek ponytail

For another photoshoot, the Hacked actor opted for a tight sleek partition and a wavy ponytail. She firmly tightened her ponytail with her hair strands. The tip of her hair was slightly curled.

Beachy waves

Hina Khan often opts for the beachy wave hairstyle and rocks it like a boss. Hina Khan's Instagram is all about her versatile hairstyle game. She has sported the beachy wave hairstyle on formal outfits too.

Back to school hairstyle

Hina Khan wore a high ponytail for her one of her shoots. She left a few strands of her hair to fall on her face. Her ponytail was fluffy and bouncy which made her look chic.

(Image courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram)

