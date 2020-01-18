Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Jumps With Joy As Gautam Gulati Enters The Show

Bigg Boss 13 audiences' witnessed the family week for the last three days and now it has come to an end. But there are more guests that will be entering the controversial house of Bigg Boss. According to the reports, there might be some popular television celebrities and few ex-contestants of Bigg Boss entering the house to meet the participants and give them some advice on their gameplay. As per the reports, Vindu Dara Singh, Karan Singh Grover, Gautam Gulati and ex-contestants of this season Himanshi Khurana, Abu Malik, and Siddhartha Dey might enter the Bigg Boss house tonight.

In the promo released by the ColorsTV viewers got a glimpse of some of the above-listed celebrities entering the house and audiences are quite excited to witness the same. But the most exciting part of the promo video that went viral is Shehnaaz Gill's reaction on seeing Gautam Gulati. Everyone knows that Shehnaaz is a huge fan of Gautam Gulati and she has shared about it quite a few times on the show. And now it looks like her dream of meeting her favourite Ex-Bigg Boss contestant is going to come true.

Watch Video here:

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' Vote Can End Journey Of Vishal Or Madhurima, Netizens Predict

In the promo video, it can be seen that, as Gautam enters the house all the participants are asked to freeze in their positions. Well, viewers also saw Shehnaaz's excitement on seeing Gautam entering the house and also how she is unable to control her happiness. Soon Bigg Boss releases Shehnaaz and she not only hugs Gautam Gulati tightly, but she also showers him with kisses on cheeks. Gautam is then seen telling her that she should control herself as Sidharth is looking at them.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Fan-made Video Collage Featuring Himanshi-Asim's Cute Moments Goes Viral

Tonight's episode is surely going to be filled with lots of drama and fun and will be even more exciting and interesting to watch. Apart from this promo, another preview video of the show will witness how Salman Khan loses his cool post-Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's fight. The Dabangg actor will also lose his calm at Paras Chhabra after his statement about the creatives.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Meet Their Family Members But At The Cost Of Captaincy Task

Salman Khan slams Paras Chhabra:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma And Ex-contestant Manu Punjabi Dated For Three Years?

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram/ Gautam Gulati Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.