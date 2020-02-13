Kartik Aaryan 'feels Happy About Himself' As Alaya F Reveals She Has A Crush On Him

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the limelight in Bollywood as his back-to-back movies are doing stupendously well with the audience and critics alike. Right from Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik has now come a long way in no time. His upcoming Valentine release- Love Aaj Kal opposite rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan is also making headlines. While Kartik has a major fan following, Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F, now, has also joined the bandwagon. The budding star recently confessed that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan is Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F's crush

While promoting Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F in a fun interaction with an entertainment portal revealed that she wouldn’t mind doing a steamy scene with Kartik Aaryan. When quizzed about her reaction if she ever found Kartik in her bed, Alaya said she wouldn’t be surprised. Only recently, Kartik Aaryan, while talking to a news portal opened up about Alaya F's confession. Kartik revealed that he liked the attention and also that it made him feel happy about himself. He then stated that his happiness knew no bounds when such compliments came his way. The Love Aaj Kal fame then said that it confused him whether or not he should be surprised or embarrassed, but then he would just smile and feel good about it.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Combined NET WORTH Will Leave You Baffled; Read Details

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Get Excited As They Spot 'Love Aaj Kal' Tour Bus; Watch



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Love Aaj Kal. Kartik and Sara's adorable off-screen chemistry has taken the internet by a storm. The movie also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Alaya F 'recharged' and 'full of energy' post debut, aspires to work like Priyanka Chopra

Also Read | Alaya F reveals she faced several rejections before 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

(Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.