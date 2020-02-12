Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Get Excited As They Spot 'Love Aaj Kal' Tour Bus; Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are currently busy in the promotional spree for their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Since the inception of the film, the audience and their fans have been eagerly waiting to see the new pair on the screen. Though the trailer of Love Aaj Kal received a mixed response, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's sizzling chemistry caught the attention of the audience.

The duo also visited a few cities for the promotion of the film. While SarTik is grabbing all the attention of their fans these days, a bus caught Kartik's attention recently. In a recent post, Kartik Aaryan shared a short-video and captioned it, '#LoveAajkal tour Bus 🚌 Do din Aur ❤️ 14th Feb !!'. A party song from the film, Haan Mein Galat is playing as the background sound of the video. The bus is covered with the official poster of Love Aaj Kal with a few snaps featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan from the film.

The video is taken from a car riding parallel to the bus and also captures the back and right side of the bus. The release date of the film is also printed in bold font. Later, Sara also shared the same bus-tour video on her Instagram story.

Check out Kartik's post below:

Interestingly, Kartik and Sara are en route to Delhi as the duo is doing a tour for the promotions. Kartik shared another video, where he was riding a bike and Sara was seated behind him holding his shoulder. A few days back, Kartik and Sara were spotted in Ahmedabad and Jaipur. Their performance in both the cities sent the crowd in a tizzy.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

