Kartik Aaryan's Photos Before He Gained Massive Stardom Are Pure Gold; Check Out

Kartik Aaryan made his debut in the film industry in the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, that audiences really enjoyed. From there the star was seen in various other movies and kept on doing more innovative roles. He was seen in films like Akaash Vani (2013), Kaanchi: The Unbreakable (2014), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and many more. He also enjoys a massiicve following on social media wherein he uploads many photos of himself. Digging deeper in his profiles, we have compiled a few photos of the actor before he gained his massive stardom. Take a look.

A young Kartik

Clicked in 2008, Kartik is almost 18 years old in this picture. He can be seen with the star Sagarika Ghatge and as confessed by the actor, the picture is clicked at the Mumbai Marathon which is very well known to have stars participating in it. Kartik wrote about how he jumped barricades to click a picture with her and asked Sagarika to say hi to another superstar as well, in the caption.

A picture with his dad

Picture Credit: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

In this picture, the actor can be seen with his father, even here the actor looks like a teenager. Kartik Aaryan looks very young and has longer hair than usual and can be seen wearing a black blazer with a black shirt.

Monochrome

In this picture, the actor looks very young. He wrote how this is a picture from when his hair wasn't up and the picture that got his first film audition.

Suit up

A picture from the actor's younger days, he can be seen wearing a black suit. He captioned the picture - suit up with multiple hashtags and is a rare Kartik post that he uploaded before hitting stardom. You can still find hashtags like - Like4like on this post.

A picture with mum

Kartik Aaryan uploaded this picture in 2014. Kartik can be seen smiling with his mother and the picture is blurry. The picture seems to be taken at a function.

The smoldering look

The actor uploaded this picture in July 2015, much before the release of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The actor is looking into the camera with a serious look, trying to make the overall theme look sultry.

Promo Pic Credit: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

