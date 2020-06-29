Kartik Aaryan Drops A Funny Comment As Fans Compare Mandira Bedi's Faceswap Look With Him

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared a hilarious comment on actor Mandira Bedi’s Instagram. Kartik Aaryan on Instagram wrote that he and Mandira Bedi are ''siblings who were separated in a fair''. The audience, as well as the fans of the actors, have been doubling in laughter since the Love Aaj Kal actor dropped the comment. He wrote, “Bachpan mein hum Kumbh ke mele mein bichad gaye thhe.” [sic]

The news comes after fans stated that Mandira Bedi’s face swap look was a lot like Kartik Aaryan. Mandira Bedi, a week ago posted a picture of herself as a man from the famous face swap app. In the picture, she wore a beaded necklace and a black coloured top. However, with the face swap, the app added facial hair to make the actor look like a man. Check out Mandira Bedi’s Instagram photo.

Mandira Bedi’s face swap

While posting the face swap, Mandira Bedi mentioned that she thinks she looks better as a man. She wrote, “I think I might make a better looking man!! The hair takes me half way there!! Hahahahahahaha.” [sic] After the actor posted the picture online, many fans have commented that she looked like Kartik Aaryan. Many even tagged the Luka Chuppi actor in the post. Check out the comments dropped by fans on Mandira Bedi’s Instagram.

Fans claim Mandira Bedi looks like Kartik Aaryan

Some fans claimed that she looked like many other celebrities as well. One Instagram user mentioned that they thought Mandira Bedi’s face swap made her look like Ayushmann Khurrana as well as Ashish Chaudhary. One other Instagram user said that she looked like the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli. However, some also claimed that she looked like the Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu.

Madira Bedi has been in the COVID-19 lockdown, like most Bollywood celebrities. The actor has been quite active on her social media since the lockdown was announced. She has been showing her fans some yoga as well as quick exercises to keep themselves fit during the lockdown. Mandira Bedi has also been sharing a few quotes and good thoughts on her social media to keep her fans in good spirits while been quarantined.

