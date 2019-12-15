Kartik Aaryan's Reply To Ananya Panday's 'missing Me' Comment Is Friendship Goals

Ananya Panday is among the rising stars in Bollywood. She is the daughter of Chunky Pandey and Bhavna Pandey. She entered Bollywood with her debut film, Student Of The Year 2. Ananya took over her fans with her sizzling looks and now has a large fan base. She likes to keep her fans updated with her life events on social media. Her upcoming film is Pati, Patni Aur Woh that is set to release on December 6th, 2019 and the promotions of the film have been going on. Recently, Kartik Aaryan headed off to Pune for film promotions, leaving Panday behind

READ: Kartik Aaryan Tasted Success In Bollywood After THESE Movies

In a video posted by the actor, Ananya commented saying, "Missing me in Pune?", to which, he replied with a zipper emoji. If this isn't an example of a great friendship, then I don't know what is.

Ananya Panday's comment:

Watch the video below-

About the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh which is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019. The plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh is still unknown, and fans are wondering who will Kartik Aaryan end up with, in the movie. The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Rahul Rawat under the banners of T-series and BR studio. Pati Patni Aur Woh is going to clash with Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat as both the films share the same release date.

READ: Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan Perform The 'Dheeme Dheeme' Step, Fans Pinpoint Who's Better

READ: Kareena Kapoor | Check Out Bebo's Best Moments From 'Ki And Ka'

Box office:

Kartik Aaryan has maintained his fine run at the box office with his latest Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor is on cloud nine after the comedy movie hit the bullseye. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star celebrated the impressive opening weekend collections

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.