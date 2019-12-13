Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan Perform The 'Dheeme Dheeme' Step, Fans Pinpoint Who's Better

In a recent video that has surfaced on the internet, Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan can be seen grooving to the hook-step of Dheeme Dheeme, from the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. And, the God of Dance, or as fans refer to him was seen giving some tough competition to Kartik Aaryan. Many also felt that the former aced the hook step better.

Watch the video below-

Kartik on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter, where he is performing the hook step that Hrithik Roshan-Vaani Kapoor perform in the track, with two men at a club. He wrote, "#DheemeDheeme #Ghungroo toot Gaye." The lyrics of the song involves the woman stating that she danced uninhibitedly and with so much vigor that her anklets have broken. And Kartik also seemed to do that with the success of the movie.

The song, Dheeme Dheeme is from Kartik Aaryan's next film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, that is a remake of the 1978 comedy movie with the same name. In this modern edition of the movie, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. While Bhumi Pednekar will be playing the role of his wife, Ananya Panday will be seen as his love interest.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The plot of the movie revolves around Kartik’s character, who gets involved in an extra-marital affair. The movie has been directed by Happy Bhag Jayegi fame Mudassar Aziz.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh box office:

Pati Patni Aur Woh showed brilliant growth over the weekend, earning from Rs 9.10 crore on Friday to Rs 14.51 crore on Sunday. Even on Monday, it performed well, earning Rs 5.70 crore. The total now stands at Rs 41.64 crore. The movie is all set to hit the Rs 50-crore mark soon, and it’d be interesting to see if it can go all the way and hit the Rs 100-crore mark. Kartik's last two films Luka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have been hits too.

