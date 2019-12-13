Kartik Aaryan Tasted Success In Bollywood After THESE Movies

Kartik Aaryan is among one of the most prominent and upcoming names in Bollywood. The actor has delivered a streak of hits and has always been a fan favourite. His recent hit Pati Patni Aur Woh was a raging success among audiences. Here is the story of Kartik Aaryan and how he rose to success.

Kartik Aaryan's taste of success in Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan has now become an A-lister in Bollywood, his first hit film Pyaar ka Punchnama made him rise to popularity among fans. His unforgettable rant scene in the film was something audiences were thrilled to watch. The popular rant went onto become his signature statement and from there a line of hit films followed him. From Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety to Pati Patni Aur Woh he has become a regular box office hero.

The actor was born in a small town in Gwalior and had aspirations to become an engineer. Things changed when he watched the film Baazigar, in his 9th standard and decided he wanted to pursue a career in acting. However, the young actor was unsure of his parent’s reaction and therefore decide to complete education till 12th standard. He then convinced his parents to send him to a college in Navi Mumbai. He then stayed in hostels and scouted for auditions. The actor didn’t have any contacts hence relied on keywords as the actor needed, and mostly spent his time searching on Facebook.

Kartik was often rejected from studios as he didn’t suit the part and never lost hope through it all. He then got featured in ads for a couple of seconds and that helped him financially. He then rented a flat in Mumbai with 12 boys. The young actor couldn’t afford a portfolio so he sent photos to agents by cropping himself out of group photos. His parents were unaware that Kartik was skipping college for auditions.

Things turned for good when he was auditioned several times for an ad film. He was auditioned several times and that part became his iconic rant which became his identity. The actor immediately called his mom and gave her the good news. Kartik continued staying with the boys in the flat until his third film. He also was adamant on completing his degree. He was soon called to Gwalior to his own school as a chief guest.

