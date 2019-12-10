Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Response To Pati Patni Aur Woh In Style & It Has 'War' Connection

Kartik Aaryan has maintained his fine run at the box office with his latest Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor is on cloud nine after the comedy movie hit bullseye. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star celebrated the impressive opening weekend collections by grooving to Ghungroo. Kartik wrote that he could not control his excitement with the response to the love triangle by dancing to the hit chartbuster.

Kartik on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter, where he is performing the hook step that Hrithik Roshan-Vaani Kapoor perform in the track, with two men at a club. He wrote, "#DheemeDheeme #Ghungroo toot gaye." The lyrics of the song involves the woman stating that she danced uninhibitedly and with so much viguour that her anklets have broken. And Kartik also seemed to do that with the success of the movie.

Watch the video here

Pati Patni Aur Woh showed brilliant growth over the weekend, earning from Rs 9.10 crore on Friday to Rs 14.51 crore on Sunday. Even on Monday, it performed well, earning Rs 5.70 crore. The total now stands at Rs 41.64 crore. The movie is all set to hit the Rs 50-crore mark soon, and it’d be interesting to see if it can go all the way and hit the Rs 100-crore mark. Kartik's last two films Luka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have been hits too.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The plot of the movie revolves around Kartik’s character, who gets involved in an extra-marital affair. The movie has been directed by Happy Bhag Jayegi fame Mudassar Aziz.

