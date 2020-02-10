Kartik Aaryan's Social Media Posts That Prove He Has A Great Sense Of Humour

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently riding high on the success of his back-to-back blockbuster films Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, is on the peak of his popularity. Be it his dapper looks, brilliant acting skills or impeccable dance moves, Kartik Aaryan is winning hearts across the globe. Kartik Aaryan is not only a great actor but his comic timing in films is unmissable. In fact, it is a lesser-known fact, that Kartik Aaryan has a great sense of humour in real life, and the witty shade of his personality is quite evident from some of his Instagram posts. Take a look-

Kartik Aaryan Instagram posts which represent his great sense of humour

There are very few actors who can handle the social media trolls graciously and also revert to them in an optimistic manner. Kartik Aaryan is one such actor who takes jokes lightly and does not gets offended by them. So much so that Kartik Aaryan shared a meme of himself in the form of an Instagram post. Take a look-

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Both the actors are rumoured to be dating each other and currently are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie. In this Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post, he can be seen yawning while Sara is talking continuously. What makes this post funny is the way Kartik Aaryan captioned it. Even though he is yawning and indolent, Kartik wrote that he's high on energy when he is with Sara.

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

In this Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post, he and Sara Ali Khan are trying to do the hook steps of the Twist song from their upcoming movie. The catch here is to do the hook step by holding a lemon on the spoon and dance without dropping it. Kartik not only won the challenge but his multiple expressions in this video are hilarious.

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

In this Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post, he can be seen frowning while eating a sandwich. What we see in the background is Sara Ali Khan talking. Kartik Aaryan's expression in this video is truly worth your time, and it's the caption to this post which makes it even more hysterical. Kartik wrote that he made a frowning face because he did not like the sandwich and not because of Sara talking constantly

