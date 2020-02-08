Deepika Padukone To Star Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Imtiaz Ali’s Next?

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan fun dance session at the airport was a treat for all their fans. For the uninitiated, the latter met Deepika at the Mumbai airport after she requested him on social media to teach him the hook step to his song, Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh ahead of the film's release. The camaraderie between the two was unmissable.

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan to be seen together?

After the airport meetup, many fans started speculating that a film starring Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan might be in the pipeline. If recent reports are to be believed then, the duo will be starring together in Imitiaz Ali’s next. This will be a fresh, never-seen-before pairing for fans.

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Radha. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan will be donning the role of mythological character, Lord Krishna in the film. Since in the books, Radha was older to Lord Krishna, the pairing seems to be apt because in real-life too Deepika Padukone is a few years older than Kartik.

Imitiaz Ali had announced in 2018 that a film based on the love story of Lord Krishna and Radha is in talks. While speaking to a portal in an interview back then, Imtiaz had said that he had always been fascinated with the love story of the two mythological characters. He said that it has always been his dream to step into the world of Lord Krishna and Radha.

On the other hand, this will not be the first time Kartik Aaryan will be working with Imtiaz Ali. The two are currently gearing up for the release of Love Aaj Kal on February 14, 2020. The film also stars Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan.

