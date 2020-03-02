'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Trivia: Was Vicky Kaushal Approached First For Kartik Aaryan's Role?

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1978 film with the same name, which stars Sanjeev Kumar and Vidya Sinha in the leading roles. Starring Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, the comedy entertainer chronicle the story of Chintu Tyagi, who finds himself in between his wife and secretary and the utter chaos that ensue later.

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh marks Ananya Panday's second film in Bollywood. Considered as Kartik Aryan’s most ambitious project, Pati Patni Aur Woh has raked in good business and has crossed the 60-crore-mark. Here are some lesser-known facts about the Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar starrer, you might have had no idea about.

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan's role was first offered to Vicky Kaushal. However, the actor had to decline the project due to his work commitments.

Bhumi Pednekar's character from the film is inspired by the character of Vidya Sinha in the original film, which was released in 1978.

This is the first film of Ranjeeta Kaur, who inspired Ananya Panday's character in the film, after the release of the critically-acclaimed film Laila Majnu. As per reports, Ranjeeta sat at home for 6 months with no film offers.

The film marks Kartik Aaryan's first remake film in Bollywood. The actor is all set to star opposite Kiara Advani and Tabu in the remake of the 2009 hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which originally stars Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja in the leading roles.

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan was a bit resentful about doing the film, as he was unsure about starring in a remake film at an early stage in his career.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu for the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror drama happens to be a remake of the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Helmed by Collin D'cunha, the much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar. Reportedly, the actor has also been approached with Pilfer Raju, which is a remake of the hit Telegu film, Raju Gadu.

