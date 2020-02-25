Kartik Aaryan's Quirky Dialogues From His Films; 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' To 'Luka Chuppi'

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the fans and critics reviews on his latest love story flick opposite Sara Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal. He has secured a solid base in Bollywood. In all his films, one thing that has never failed to grab the limelight is his monologues and also his comic timings. Here are some of the funniest dialogues of Kartik Aaryan from his movies.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Shaadi ke pehle woh nagin been kyun bajhta hai ... kyun ki na band waala bhi tumhe chetavani de raha hota hai kaun aa raha hai tumhari zindagi mein ... inka signature tune hai woh

Any discussion with a woman is an argument!

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan's Much-loved Movie Roles | Rajat In 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' To Chintu Tyagi

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

In ladkiyon ko na koi khush nahi rakh sakta ... a happy woman is a myth!

Har ladki ki life mein ek umar aati hai jab usse realise hota hai ki ab uski life ... ek driver, ek bodyguard, ek naukar aur ek ATM ke bina nahi chal sakti ... aur ab ladki itna sab kuch toh afford kar sakti nahi na ... toh ladkiyan dhoondti hai boyfriend

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan's Humourous Monologues From His Movies Till Date

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Is duniya ke har c***iye ko lagta hai ki uski wali alag hai … aur tere mooh se yeh alag hai sunke mujhe yakeen ho gaya hai ki “L” lagne wale hai

2 saal mein 24 mahino mein 104 hafton mein 102 hafte rulya hai isne...I hafte per saal ki khushi ka average kaunse relationship mein hota hai

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan’s best moments from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' that showcase his hilarious side

Luka Chuppi

Guddu Shaadi kab Karni hai...? Guddu ko nahi pata kaisi karni shaadi? Guddu itna utawala ho gya na...Jahn ko hawan aur Mantra padhne wala ho gya na.....Toh yahi karle shaadi

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan is all smiles as he shares his character's look for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'; see

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Dashmi se pahle Pitaji kahe the....Chintu Tayagi 10th sahi se pass kar lo.....Phir aaram hi aaram...Issi promise pe hamse pahle....Engineering....phir naukri....Phir hath hi haath ...shaadi bhi karwa liya

Promo Image Credits - Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.