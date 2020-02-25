Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Pictures Are A Treat For #Sartik Fans; Check Them Out

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are among the most loved on-screen couples in Bollywood. The two have been spotted together several times for movie promotions and casual outings. Both Kartik and Sara have shared pics with each other on Instagram and needless to say, it has been a sweet treat for their fans. Check out some adorable pictures of Sara and Kartik below.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's pictures are a sweet treat for their fans

The brewing love-story

Sara Ali Khan has confessed on Koffee with Karan that she had a huge crush on Kartik Aaryan. Ranveer Singh was the one to introduce the two to each other at a function for the first time. Soon after that fans started shipping Sartik and the rumours about them started floating on the internet.

According to reports, Sara even visited Karthik in Lucknow, where he was filming Pati Patni Aur Woh. On the other hand, even Kartik flew to Thailand, just to celebrate Sara's birthday. After a while, it was announced that Kartik and Sara will appear together in a film, which is Love Aaj Kal. During the promotion of the film, Sara revealed that she is not dating Kartik.

About Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal is an Imtiaz Ali-directed film. The movie cast includes Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. It also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie depicts the story of Kartik’s love life in two eras. The basic plot is the same as the Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone film of the same name that had released in 2009. Love Aaj Kal hit the theatres on February 14, 2020, on Valentine's day. However, the movie had a slow start at the box-office.

