Kartik Aaryan On Meeting Sara Ali Khan's Half-brother Taimur For The First Time

Kartik Aaryan, who is all busy in the shoot of his upcoming comedy flick Dostana 2, was recently seen talking about meeting his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan’s half-brother Taimur. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

READ | BARC Admit Card 2020: How To Download The BARC Security Guard Admit Card

Kartik Aaryan talks about his first meet with Taimur

According to the reports, Kartik Aaryan was seen talking to an entertainment portal, where he was asked if he has met Saif Ali Khan’s youngest son Taimur. At first, he said that he has not met Taimur in real life, but he has seen a lot of photos and videos of Taimur on the internet. After which he recalled that he has met Sara Ali Khan’s half-brother.

READ | 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update Feb 24: Aman And Roshni Feel Love For Each Other

Sara Ali Khan could not resist and started asking him details about his apparent encounter with Taimur Ali Khan. Aaryan responded to this by saying that he did meet Taimur, and Taimur knows him well. Aaryan stated that when he met Taimur, he said “ka ka ka ka.” He jokingly asked Sara Ali Khan, to just remember how many times she has asked him this question, and then stated that it must be for the tenth time.

READ | Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' Shoot Halted Due To Coronavirus Outbreak In Italy

He then went on to say that he met Taimur in Chandigarh when he was shooting for Dostana. During the time, Kareena Kapoor Khan was busy shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. He then stated that luckily Taimur was present there, and although he did not get a chance to click a photo, he was happy. He stated that next time he meets Taimur, he will not forget to click a photo.

READ | Pete Davidson Says It Was 'over' With Ariana Grande After Her Ex-BF Mac Miller's death

For the unversed, Dostana 2 is a spiritual remake of Dostana. It will feature Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. The film will be directed by Collin D'Cunha. Kiran Kher and Raj Babbar will also be seen in the film. Dostana 2 is all set to be released in December 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.