'Love Aaj Kal' Inspires Witty Meme Fest As Kartik-Sara Flick Fails To Impress Fans

Bollywood News

Love Aaj Kal review in meme forms are hilarious as it released today on Valentine's Day 2020. Check out the creative memes that audience shared.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
love aaj kal review

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day on February 14th, 2020. The romance drama is set in two eras and is reportedly a sequel to Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan’s 2009, hit film by the same title. Several film enthusiasts watched the day first-day first show and had hilarious reactions to it. Even though the audience lauded Kartik-Sara’s onscreen chemistry, the storyline received mixed reviews. Twitter users shared a series of memes based on the film and it is worth checking out.

Here is Love Aaj Kal review in hilarious memes:

Published:
