'Love Aaj Kal' Inspires Witty Meme Fest As Kartik-Sara Flick Fails To Impress Fans

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day on February 14th, 2020. The romance drama is set in two eras and is reportedly a sequel to Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan’s 2009, hit film by the same title. Several film enthusiasts watched the day first-day first show and had hilarious reactions to it. Even though the audience lauded Kartik-Sara’s onscreen chemistry, the storyline received mixed reviews. Twitter users shared a series of memes based on the film and it is worth checking out.
Also Read | Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan And Imtiaz Ali Promote 'Love Aaj Kal 2'
#LoveAajKalReview— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) February 14, 2020
When u book 6pm movie show of love aaj Kal. pic.twitter.com/pRLdBZcUjw
Also Read | Love Aaj Kal Reviews: Netizens Love Kartik-Sara's Chemistry But Find Film Boring
One word for #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/RgxX3L2usr— Labdhi Shah (@honey1925) February 14, 2020
Also Read | Love Aaj Kal Director Imtiaz Ali Says He 'takes Accusations Seriously', Reveals Why
People who went to watch Love Aaj Kal after few minutes #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/NgDswKOiU2— Birch (@greysky000) February 14, 2020
Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Reveals Why Her Upcoming Film Is Not Called Love Aaj Kal 2
Audience watching LoveAajKal midway be like.. #LoveAajKal #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/vA8adX93qX— प्रथमेश खोत (@co0l1992) February 14, 2020
#LoveAajKalReview— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) February 14, 2020
Me after watching love aaj Kal. pic.twitter.com/8t3qIqCVhf
Audience looking for good story, plot, screenplay, entertainment in LoveAajKal. #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/DUConTHkHC— Prince Dhawan (@PrinceDhawan_) February 14, 2020
#LoveAajKalReview— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) February 14, 2020
She:- let go to love aaj Kal movie.
He:- pic.twitter.com/MRV3XJhnig
#ValentinesDay2020 #Valentines #LoveAajKal #LoveAajKalReview #ImtiazAli #SaraAliKhan #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/COtiRsiHmM— Lavin Chanchlani (@iamlavin1) February 14, 2020
difference between Kamal Haasan and Kartik Aaryan— Wazzu (@Washersrkian11) February 14, 2020
Kamal Haasan plays different roles in the same movie. Kartik Aaryan plays the same role in different movies.
#LoveAajKalReview
So movie is as bad as #SaraAliKhan 's dialogue delivery 🙄😂#LoveAajKal #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/2bPTHi3Dbj— axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) February 14, 2020
Love aaj Kal is different #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/51l09xlzML— Labdhi Shah (@honey1925) February 14, 2020
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.