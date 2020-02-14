'Love Aaj Kal' Inspires Witty Meme Fest As Kartik-Sara Flick Fails To Impress Fans

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day on February 14th, 2020. The romance drama is set in two eras and is reportedly a sequel to Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan’s 2009, hit film by the same title. Several film enthusiasts watched the day first-day first show and had hilarious reactions to it. Even though the audience lauded Kartik-Sara’s onscreen chemistry, the storyline received mixed reviews. Twitter users shared a series of memes based on the film and it is worth checking out.

Here is Love Aaj Kal review in hilarious memes:

#LoveAajKalReview

When u book 6pm movie show of love aaj Kal. pic.twitter.com/pRLdBZcUjw — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) February 14, 2020

People who went to watch Love Aaj Kal after few minutes #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/NgDswKOiU2 — Birch (@greysky000) February 14, 2020

Audience looking for good story, plot, screenplay, entertainment in LoveAajKal. #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/DUConTHkHC — Prince Dhawan (@PrinceDhawan_) February 14, 2020

#LoveAajKalReview

She:- let go to love aaj Kal movie.

He:- pic.twitter.com/MRV3XJhnig — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) February 14, 2020

difference between Kamal Haasan and Kartik Aaryan



Kamal Haasan plays different roles in the same movie. Kartik Aaryan plays the same role in different movies.



#LoveAajKalReview — Wazzu (@Washersrkian11) February 14, 2020

