Love Aaj Kal Reviews: Netizens Love Kartik-Sara's Chemistry But Find Film Boring

Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, along with Aarushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie was much awaited due to the fresh pair of Kartik and Sara. The songs of the movie are chartbusters. Now, the film has released in theatres, read to know what the audiences say.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Wears 'Love Aaj Kal' On His Sleeve At Premiere, Ananya Panday 'Can't Even'

Love Aaj Kal reviews

#LoveAajKalReview : ⭐️⭐️⭐️

It sets off to celebrate complex characters and dysfunctional relationships with emotion of love at its core. Soundtrack is rich, helps in storytelling. #KartikAaryan and #SaraAliKhan have given their best shot. #ImtiazAli’s story is good. #LoveAajKal. pic.twitter.com/8cQvpoH2Yf — bollywoodofficial (@bollynews_ind) February 14, 2020

#LoveAajKal Review: #ImtiazAli captured the complex relationship very well. @TheAaryanKartik outdone himself, it was good to see him showing different shades in his 1990 character. @mysarakhan as Zoie is very relatable, some scenes, she over did it, but it was an honest attempt pic.twitter.com/JXYJvMtEFa — Simran Singh (@FilmySingh13) February 13, 2020

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Gets 'nervous' For Sara Ali Khan In This 'Love Aaj Kal' BTS Pic

#LoveAajKalReview



Positives: Some portions of the 1990 romance, 1990's #KartikAaryan, 'Shayad' song, Randeep Hooda & the cinematography.



Negatives: Story is not fresh, Screenplay is dull & confusing, Editing is average!



Rating: ⭐️⭐️



Kartik-Sara will help put nice weekend biz. — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) February 14, 2020

#LoveAajKalReview - Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's cute chemistry is the highlight in this Imtiaz Ali directorial! Randeep and Arushi play their parts well! Overall a good watch for the youth and couples this Valentines Day! #LoveAajKal



Rating - ⭐⭐⭐ — R_F_R 🎬 (@R_For_Reviews) February 14, 2020

DISASTEROUS!



Film ended & everyone in the audience is yawning & stretching as if they woke up from the deepest slumber, including me😴😴 Also, now I have a new found respect for Jab Harry Met Sejal🙏 #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal — N J (@Nilzrav) February 13, 2020

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Shares 'Terrific Trio' Mirror Selfie Ahead Of 'Love Aaj Kal' Release

Love Aaj Kal Trailer

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Reveals Why Her Upcoming Film Is Not Called Love Aaj Kal 2

Love Aaj Kal is a romantic drama film. The movie tells the story of two different individuals on a journey of love, loss and life through the phases of Reincarnation. It is a spiritual sequel of 2009 released with the same name, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.