The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Love Aaj Kal Reviews: Netizens Love Kartik-Sara's Chemistry But Find Film Boring

Bollywood News

Love Aaj Kal reviews are out as the film has released in theatres. Read to know what the audience say about this Imtiaz Ali film starring Kartik and Sara

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
love aaj kal reviews

Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, along with Aarushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie was much awaited due to the fresh pair of Kartik and Sara. The songs of the movie are chartbusters. Now, the film has released in theatres, read to know what the audiences say.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Wears 'Love Aaj Kal' On His Sleeve At Premiere, Ananya Panday 'Can't Even'

Love Aaj Kal reviews

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Gets 'nervous' For Sara Ali Khan In This 'Love Aaj Kal' BTS Pic

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Shares 'Terrific Trio' Mirror Selfie Ahead Of 'Love Aaj Kal' Release

Love Aaj Kal Trailer

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Reveals Why Her Upcoming Film Is Not Called Love Aaj Kal 2

Love Aaj Kal is a romantic drama film. The movie tells the story of two different individuals on a journey of love, loss and life through the phases of Reincarnation. It is a spiritual sequel of 2009 released with the same name, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AMIT SHAH PAYS HOMAGE TO MARTYRS
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
ARMY CHIEF ON CREATION OF CDS & DMA
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
GRENADE BLAST AT LUCKNOW COURT
RCB UNVEILS NEW LOGO FOR DECADE