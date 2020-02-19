Kartik Aaryan Imitates A Dog And Leaves Netizens In Awe Of His Cuteness

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. The heartthrob has quite an interesting line-up of films ahead. The actor has reportedly started prepping for his upcoming films already. A recent video of the actor has been going viral on social media where he can be seen next to a dog.

Kartik imitates a dog

Kartik can be seen sitting on a chair next to his four-legged friend. He can also be seen imitating the dog by sticking his tongue out. The Pyaar ka Punchnama actor can also be seen sporting a grumpy face like the dog. It is quite an endearing sight to behold.

Reportedly, Kartik will be collaborating with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut for his next film. The movie is touted to be an action film. According to media reports, the actor has also spoken to an esteemed publication and has revealed that he is very excited for the film. Apart from that, he will also be treating his fans with some exciting projects. He will be seen opposite Kiara Advani in the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik revealed how his parents react to linkup rumours

Kartik will also be seen in the film Dostana 2 where he will be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Laksh Lalwani. Kartiik recently revealed in an interview with an online portal on how his parents react to his linkup rumours. Kartik said that his parents often keep wondering as to what is going on in his life.

He jokingly added that when such rumours are doing the rounds, even he has no clue on how to react. He said that he is often left with no reactions in such situations.

Kartik also said that like most actors, he does not pay any attention to all the rumours. He said that it is like just another day with his name in the newspaper with yet another rumour. Kartik said that he does not feel the need to pay attention or constantly feed these rumours.

