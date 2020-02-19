Hrithik Roshan And Kartik Aaryan’s Camaraderie In This Video Is Too Cute To Miss

Bollywood often sees some celebrities showcase high regard and respect for each other. This can be also said about superstar Hrithik Roshan and heartthrob Kartik Aaryan who had an endearing camaraderie recently. Reportedly, after attending the Femina Beauty Awards 2020, Kartik headed off to meet his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani at Anees Bazmee's residence. Coincidentally, while Kartik was being papped by the media, Hrithik Roshan passed by the same area.

Hrithik, however, stopped his car and greeted Kartik which was also followed by a lovely banter between the two of them. The two also shook hands with Kartik completely having a fanboy moment on meeting the Krrish actor. Take a look at the video.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Tweets On 'incredible Film' Tanhaji As It Creates BO Record In Its 6th Week

Fans reportedly want Hrithik and Kartik to come together for a film

This adorable camaraderie shared between the two actors have also reportedly made all the fans root for them to come together for a film. Hrithik and Kartik are yet to share screen space together for a movie. According to media sources, Hrithik was also papped recently along with Kartik and Deepika Padukone at a social gathering. This has inevitably led to fans being excited to see these two handsome hunks in a movie.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Rehearses Lines With 'fav Co-star'; It's Not Sara Ali Khan Or Ananya Panday

Kartik will be seen in the film Dostana 2

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the film War where he was seen opposite Tiger Shroff. The film was one of the major blockbusters of 2019. The actor is yet to announce his next project. Kartik's latest film Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan has finally hit the screens. The film reportedly received mixed reviews but their chemistry was lauded by the fans. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani, Kartik will also be seen in the film, Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Laksh Lalwani.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Dapper Red Carpet Looks That You Must Check Out

Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram/Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.