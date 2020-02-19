Kartik Aaryan Reveals How His Parents React To His Numerous Link-up Rumours

Kartik Aaryan turned into a household name with his debut in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Since then there has been no looking back for the actor. He has been a part of several hit films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and his latest release Love Aaj Kal.

The handsome actor is also no stranger to link up rumours from the media. He also revealed what his parents had to say about these rumours.

Kartik Aaryan on how his parents react to his link-up rumours

Kartik Aaryan has been linked romantically many times with his various co-stars. However, each time the actor has shrugged those off with a laugh. This time Kartik Aaryan chose to break his silence.

When asked about how do his parents react towards his numerous link-ups, Kartik Aaryan said that his parents often keep wondering as to what is going on in his life. He hilariously added that when such rumours are doing the rounds, even he has no clue on how to react. He said that he is often left with no answer in such situations.

Kartik Aaryan also said that like most actors, he does not pay any attention to all the rumours. He said that it is like just another day with his name in the newspaper with another rumour. Kartik said that he does not feel the need to pay attention or feed these rumours.

When asked if he regrets any of his films until now, Kartik Aaryan was quick to reply with a no. He added that he is proud of every film that he has been a part of including the hits and misses. He said that his films have taught him a lot. Kartik Aaryan also said that throughout his journey he has worked with a plethora of teams and films and that he would never want to take it away.

Kartik Aaryan’s latest release Love Aaj Kal has been given a thumbs up by the audience. He was linked to his co-star Sara Ali Khan before the release of the film. After this, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 later this year.

