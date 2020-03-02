Kriti Sanon Teaches 'Coca-Cola' Steps To Laxman Utekar; Kartik Aaryan Comments

Bollywood film Luka Chuppi completed one year on March 1, 2020. The romantic comedy film stars Kriti Sanon alongside Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. The former actor went down the memory lane with the filmmaker Laxman Utekar on the sets of her forthcoming venture Mimi. In her social media post, she can be seen teaching Coca-Cola steps to the director. Kartik Aaryan also commented on the same. Read on to know more:

Kartik Aaryan expresses his desire to dance with Kriti Sanon and Luka Chuppi director on Coca-Cola

Kartik Aaryan commented on the post by saying that he also wanted to dance with Kriti Sanon and Laxman Utekar. In another post, Kriti Sanon wrote about her upcoming film in collaboration with the director and Maddock Films on the first anniversary of Luka Chuppi. She also revealed that she missed Kartik Aaryan and was feeling nostalgic. Moreover, Kriti Sanon called Mimi her ‘another super special film’.

Kartik Aaryan's adorable comment on her picture

Kartik Aaryan commented on her adorable pictures. He called her 'Rashmi Ji' in one of the comments. Rashmi is Sanon’s on-screen name in Luka Chuppi.

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures with Laxman Utekar. In one of them, she can be seen rejoicing as she danced with the filmmaker. She has also posted a video of Luka Chuppi featuring her with Kartik Aaryan.

About the film

Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi depicts the tale of an ace television reporter Guddu (Kartik Aaryan) who falls in love with his intern, Rashmi Shukla (Kriti Sanon). Set in the backdrop of a small town in Uttar Pradesh, the duo decides to opt for a live-in relationship before they plan to marry each other. However, he repels because of their culture and society’s opposition towards the same. After some convincing, he understands and shifts to another city for their live-in relationship, only to face obstacles.

The duo has to suffer the judgment of neighbours and avoid people who know them. Ultimately, they lie to people by telling them that they are married. Their regret intensifies with their families being happy about the same, making them reveal the truth. Released on March 1, 2019, Luka Chuppi received critical acclaim for the duo’s sizzling chemistry, storyline, and the direction.

