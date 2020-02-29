Kartik Aaryan Reminds Fans Of Akshay Kumar' Entry Scene From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'; Here's How

Ever since the announcement of the sequel of Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa was made, the film has constantly been making headlines. Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan has been roped in to play the lead role in the film which he had announced on his Instagram handle.

Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The makers have completed the first schedule of the shoot while they are busy shooting the second schedule in Jaipur. Recently, videos of Kartik from the sets of the film went viral on social media, driving an e-rickshaw.

Kartik Aaryan recreated Akshay Kumar's entry scene from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Not so long ago, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's behind-the-scenes from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 went viral on social media and made headlines. Recently, yet another Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 BTS video made the rounds on the internet, wherein Kartik is seen driving an e-rickshaw along with his team while he also interacted with the fans.

This video from the sets of Jaipur reminded fans of Akshay Kumar's entry scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa wherein he enters the palace driving a rickshaw to meet his friend, played by Shiney Ahuja.

Meanwhile, there are other reports too suggesting that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be include the Jawaani Jaaneman actor Tabu in a never-seen-before avatar, and will also be recreating the iconic song Mere Dholna from the first instalment of the film, which starred Vidya Balan in it. The shooting of the film will soon be moved to Lucknow from Jaipur and is expected to hit the silver screens on July 31, 2020.

