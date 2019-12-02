Katrina Kaif Is Oozing Sheer Elegance In This Six-yards Of Grace; See Pics

Katrina Kaif’s Instagram profile is brimming with class and sheer elegance with her latest post. The ace Bollywood actor is clad in six yards of pure poise and grace in this picture. Here is the Namastey London actor’s picture on her official Instagram handle.

Katrina is a stunner in her latest picture

Katrina is looking like a show-stopper as she has donned red printed saree with a similar coloured blouse. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor has sported detailed pearly earrings and a weeny red bindi to accentuate her look. Showcasing her finesse, Kaif has opted for minimal makeup with nude lip shade and heavy eyelashes. The Bollywood diva has kept her mid-length straightened hair loose for a fresh look.

Other saree looks

Earlier, Katrina Kaif has posted several pictures on her social media handle in which she is draped in voguish sarees. The actor has made turns with her traditional avatar. Here are some of her previous pictures as Katrina made an appearance in saree.

Upcoming Ventures

On the professional front, the Baar Baar Dekho actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial action flick Sooryavanshi. Katrina Kaif will star opposite Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Co-produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Cape of Good Films, and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment after the last release Simmba. The Akshay-Katrina starrer movie is scheduled to theatrically release on March 27, 2020.

