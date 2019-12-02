Alia Bhatt Makes Major Style Statements In These Trendy Blazers; Check Pictures

Alia Bhatt is known for her sartorial choices during her various public appearances. Be it traditional or western the actor manages to carry all of her looks with utmost grace and panache. Alia Bhatt is considered as one of the most stylish actors in the industry. She made it evident with her first film itself and even her Instagram pictures and public appearances speak volumes of the same. The Gully Boy actor is also known to slay her formal look effortlessly. These are some of the times the actor looked super stylish in these formal outfits.

Also read | Alia Bhatt's Pastel Outfits That Are Goals For Minimalist Dressing

Also read | Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora Flaunt The Latest Co-ords Trend

Also read | Alia Bhatt's Wardrobe Is Out For Sale & The Alexander McQueen Gown Makes The Cut

Also read | When Alia Bhatt Turned Heads In Stunning Lehengas

On the work front

The actor has her kitty full of movies where fans are eager for the release of the film. She will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s next Brahmastra which is expected to release in May 2020. She will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is based on a superhero trilogy. Alia Bhatt has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s Takht. The film is set in the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers - Dara and Aurangzeb. The film features an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.