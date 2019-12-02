The Debate
Alia Bhatt Makes Major Style Statements In These Trendy Blazers; Check Pictures

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt has always proved herself with her stunning style statements. She always gives tough competition. Check out some of her best looks in a blazer.

alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known for her sartorial choices during her various public appearances. Be it traditional or western the actor manages to carry all of her looks with utmost grace and panache. Alia Bhatt is considered as one of the most stylish actors in the industry. She made it evident with her first film itself and even her Instagram pictures and public appearances speak volumes of the same. The Gully Boy actor is also known to slay her formal look effortlessly. These are some of the times the actor looked super stylish in these formal outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

 Also read | Alia Bhatt's Pastel Outfits That Are Goals For Minimalist Dressing

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 Also read | Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora Flaunt The Latest Co-ords Trend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

 Also read | Alia Bhatt's Wardrobe Is Out For Sale & The Alexander McQueen Gown Makes The Cut

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also read | When Alia Bhatt Turned Heads In Stunning Lehengas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

On the work front

The actor has her kitty full of movies where fans are eager for the release of the film. She will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s next Brahmastra which is expected to release in May 2020. She will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is based on a superhero trilogy. Alia Bhatt has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s Takht. The film is set in the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers - Dara and Aurangzeb. The film features an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor.

 

 

