When Alia Bhatt Turned Heads In Stunning Lehengas

Alia Bhatt is known for her style and confidence. The Raazi actor has given some serious fashion goals to her fans on social media with her stunning looks. She has managed to look gorgeous in traditional as well as western outfits. Alia is spotted wearing Lehenga on various occasions and her looks were a treat for her fans. Here are some of the best looks of the actor in lehenga.

Best looks of Alia Bhatt in Lehenga

Alia was seen wearing a Pink Lehenga Kurta and was looking adorable. The open hair and her pout impressed her fans. The actor surely gives a tough competition to her peers.

Alia Bhatt posed for a photoshoot in a very glamorous look. The actor turned all gold. She quoted Oscar Wilde in the caption which said: 'Be yourself; everyone else is already taken'. When it comes to perfection, the actor does not compromise with anything.

In this picture, Alia is rocking the pink look. She can be seen holding a potli and a jaw-dropping ring. The open hair and decent makeup added to the look. The diva knows how to walk hand in hand with the current trend and raise the bar with her confidence.

Alia Bhatt was spotted in a fabulous outfit by Anita Dongre for Devika Advani’s mehndi. The Raazi actor looks ravishing in the lehenga. Her earrings upped her flawless look.

Alia Bhatt will be soon seen in the Ayan Mukherjee-directorial Bhramastra. The film is being produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in an important role in the movie. Bhramastra went on the floors for a very long time and fans are waiting for the movie very eagerly for a very long time. It is a high-budget grand project. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in 2020.

