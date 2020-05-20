Katrina Kaif And Other Actors Who Have Been Sharing Throwback Pics With BFFs

Many Bollywood celebrities have shared throwback pictures with their BFFs on Instagram. The post shared by the celebs with their best friends may remind the viewers of their own best friends and are very nostalgic. With all that said, here are celebs including Katrina Kaif who have been sharing throwback photos with their BFFs:

Celebs sharing throwback pics with their BFFs:

Katrina Kaif shared a very adorable post with her BFF on her Instagram. The sweet post featured her and her BFF Alia Bhatt from the shoot with Vogue. Katrina Kaif accompanied the picture with a caption, ''HAPPY BIRTHDAY''. The post features Katrina Kaif in a blue jersey that has a print written as BBF and Alia Bhatt has also opted for a jersey that is red in colour and has a written print of BFF. Check out the post shared by Katrina Kaif:

Deepika Padukone is considered to be one of the most versatile actors in the industry today. Padukone who is an avid social media user often entertains and engages her fans by sharing pictures of herself. The actor shared a very cute throwback picture and took a trip down her memory lane. She can be seen posing in the picture along with her childhood BFF. Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing a mustard colour outfit and donning a boy cut. She captioned the picture, ''This Humpty & Dumpty sat on a wall...& ate curd rice!!!''

Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry in a very short span of time. Apart from his acting chops, Khurrana is also known for his cordial relation with his fellow stars. He recently posted a throwback picture with Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star, Bhumi Pednekar. In the picture below, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen posing with Ayushmann Khurrana as they lay on a couch. He wrote, ''And we're back, this time for some विज्ञापन ✓ 💁🏻‍♂💁🏻‍♀ @psbhumi #AdShoot #StayTuned''. Take a look at the post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana:

Bhagyashree, who kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Maine Pyar Kiya, has won several accolades. The actor has worked in various regional movies and has worked in over twenty films over the years. She recently shared a throwback picture with her BFF Sheeba Akashdeep Shabir on her birthday. She shared a bunch of photos that show them dancing, kissing, and having fun with each other. She accompanied the post with a caption, “My spunky, vivacious, fun-loving Sheebster, here's wishing you a lifetime of smiles and laughter, health and happiness, & travel n adventure.

Happy birthday ðŸŽ‚ðŸ¥‚ Love you my bestie.”

