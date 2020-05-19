Katrina Kaif & Other Female Actors Who Are Focussing On Working Out During Lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a major change in people's lives across the globe. The intense lockdown has brought in restrictions for everyone. Popular celebrities have chosen different options to keep themselves maintained while entertaining their fans on social media.

Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Urvashi Rautela among several others have opted for home workouts to keep themselves in shape and inspire fans to do the same. Listed below are details on Katrina Kaif and other female actors who are focussing on workout during the lockdown.

Katrina Kaif shared her fitness routine with her fans while working out at home. She put up a challenge on her social media handle and urged fans to take up the challenge and get fit. Along with Kaif, her trainer Yasmin also participated in the challenge. They put up split-screen videos to showcase each exercise.

Warmup

1.Squat with feet hip-width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps⁣⁣

2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣

3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣

4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps⁣ ⁣⁣

Workout

1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣

2. In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps

3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣

4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣

5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣

6.Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣

Disha Patani also opted for home workouts and her physique was quite a motivation for many fans. Patani's posts on social media have left fans in awe and many have picked up on her workout routine. Along with Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, Urvashi Rautela also picked up on the home workout amidst the COVID 19 lockdown.

Urvashi Rautela came up with the hashtag on Instagram that reads as #BodyByUrvashi. It is filled with many posts of the actor and the various challenges put up by her. The actor has not only pushed herself but has motivated her fans to workout as well.

