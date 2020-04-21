Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor's Best On-screen Moments From Their Movies

Actors Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were dating for a few years. While being loved by their fans as an off-screen couple, their on-screen chemistry was unmissable too. The couple was seen in some hit movies like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rajneeti and Jagga Jasoos. Here are some of their best scenes together that will make you want to see more movies of the couple.

Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor's best moments from their movies

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's first movie together. Ranbir Kapoor is seen as Katrina Kaif's one-sided lover in the film, who crosses all boundaries to help her. In one scene, Katrina Kaif asks Ranbir Kapoor out to be his dance partner. This is one of the most hilarious scenes from the movie, as an uninvited guest turns up with them, ruining their evening.

Another best scene from the movie is when Salman Khan makes a guest appearance in the film. Ranbir Kapoor impresses Katrina Kaif that he knows Salman Khan personally and when the latter actually turns up in their locality, Katrina Kaif pleads Ranbir Kapoor to introduce her to Salman Khan, leaving Ranbir Kapoor in a fix.

Rajneeti

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starred in the movie Rajneeti along with actors Arjun Rampal, Ajay Devgn and Nana Patekar in the lead roles. In the beginning of the movie, Ranbir Kapoor is shown as an NRI who returns to India. Katrina Kaif plays the character of his childhood friend, who is in love with the latter. One of their best scenes in Rajneeti is when she comes to meet him.

Jagga Jasoos

Jagga Jasoos released in 2017, starring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a teenage detective in the film and Katrina Kaif played his partner in crime. While the entire film is a comedy-mystery, one of the best scenes of Jagga Jasoos is when the duo fly an aeroplane.

