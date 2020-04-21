Masaba Gupta Reveals How She Hated Her 'Caribbean' Body Type In Her School Days

Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram account and wrote a heartfelt note to inspire her fans and encouraged them to accept and love their bodies. She is a leading fashion designer and is the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and Viv Richards who is a former cricketer from the West Indies cricket team. Masaba opened up about hating her body type that she had inherited from her father as growing up she felt that being dainty was the apt body type for girls.

Masaba Gupta reveals she loves her 'Caribbean' body type

In an elaborate paragraph, Masaba Gupta explained that has grown up into a woman who refuses to succumb to the beauty standards set by society for men and women. The fashion designer wrote in her post that she is aware of how nobody likes a woman with muscles, despite that she loves her strong arms and muscular body that she has inherited from her father. Masaba further said that she has her father’s Caribbean body all the way and she admitted that she used to hate her body when she was in school as she wanted to be ‘dainty’.

She continued to write in the post and revealed to her followers on social media that it took her many years to fall in complete and utter love with her genetics. Masaba opened up about the fact that she had muscular arms since she was 17 or 18. Then she went on and revealed to her fans that during the lockdown, she has been regularly working out amid quarantine be it a lazy day, or a chirpy day or a bad mood day, her workouts have been regular. Masaba even told her followers on social media that she is neither underweight nor overweight nor is she dieting because she is thankful for the food on her plate and feels great about her body that took her years to accept and love.

