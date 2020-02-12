Katrina Kaif's Five Movies To Watch On Netflix - From 'Rajneeti' To 'Fitoor'

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif made her debut with Boom in 2004. The actor was shot to fame with Saman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005. Post her success with the film, the actor continued to deliver multiple hits throughout her career. Her films are spread throughout multiple OTT platforms fro her fans to watch. Here is a list of a few films of the star that one can find on Netflix.

Katrina Kaif's films to watch on Netflix

Raajneeti

Raajneeti is a political drama released in 2010. Directed by Prakash Jha, the film revolves around Samar who belongs to a political family but chooses to go to the USA to live with his girlfriend. However, the sudden death of his father makes him put his plans on hold and return to India to enter the dirty world of politics. Along with Katrina Kaif, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Prakash Jha, Ajay Devgn, and Arjun Rampal.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Katrina Kaif, Says Love Is The 'best Feeling'

Jagga Jaoos

Released in 2017, Jagga Jasoos is directed by Anurag Basu. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Katrina Kaif and Saurabh Shukla. The film revolves around Jagga whose adoptive father, Bagchi, enrolls him in a boarding school and mysteriously disappears. After growing up, Jagga sets on a quest to find him and takes the help of a journalist, Shruti. Despite a different storyline, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Fitoor

Fitoor is a film based on the novel Great Expectations by Charles Dickens. Released in 2016, the film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. It revolves around Noor, a poor Kashmiri boy who gets hired as a stable boy by a Begum. When he begins to fall in love with the Begum's daughter, Firdaus, she separates them by sending her away. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tabu, Ajay Devgn, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif To Don A Superhero Avatar In Ali Abbas Zafar's Next Action Flick?

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a film that narrates the story of three childhood friends. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Kalki Koechlin. The plot revolves around Arjun. Kabir, and Imraan who take a trip to Spain before Kabir's marriage. The trip turns into an opportunity for the trio to mend fences and heal wounds while also facing their fears.

Phantom

Starring Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, and Rajesh Tailang, Phantom is directed by Kabir Khan. The film revolves around Daniyal, a disgraced Indian soldier and Nawaz, who works for an American security agency. The duo faces many trials and tribulations as the set on a dangerous quest to kill the suspects from the 26/11 attacks.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif Reviews 'Fitoor' Co-star Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Malang', Says 'Well Done'

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif's Leaked Video Rekindles Fans' Excitement For 'Sooryavanshi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.