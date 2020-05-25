When Katrina Kaif Underwent Intense Training For Action Scenes In 'Tiger Zinda Hai'; Watch

Katrina Kaif's power-packed performances in some of the action films have left her fans highly entertained. Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger were a rage at the box office as they all turned out to be blockbuster hits. Katrina has gone from romance and comedy to action films. Be it her role in Dhoom 3 or Tiger Zinda Hai, one can see Kaif's determination and her kicks & punches leaving the audience speechless. Listed below is a throwback to how Katrina Kaif’s high octane action scenes were shot in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's movie Tiger Zinda Hai takes one on the journey of Zoya and Tiger, two secret agents who join in to rescue a group of nurses who are held hostage by a terrorist organization. Katrina Kaif talks about her action scenes and how director Ali Abbas Zafar wanted it all to turn out. She spoke about Zafar wanting the scenes to look very real and combat and not unbelievable but for the masses to believe the two agents were actually possessing those capabilities.

Zafar complimented Kaif and spoke about her phenomenal performance in the film. He also spoke about her being a great dancer and being sporty, and athletic. The team used all of Kaif's strengths while drafting her action sequences. Katrina Kaif can be seen in a completely new light with bruises, cuts, and blood all over her face. Her look in the film is very different from the rather stereotypical glam looks. Kat went ahead and praised the Abu Dhabi team who helped her in the action sequences.

She also spoke of Zaffar being particular of the weapon she used and that she got the correct training on using it with ease. Kat was seen fighting with chains, swords, and guns. She also received special aggression training, MMA, and Kickboxing techniques for the scenes. Kat spoke about her love for the aggression training that helped her achieve the intensity needed for the scenes.

Kaif also suffered a small injury on her hip during a song and that was a hindrance when she tried doing kicks for the action sequences. The charming actor however did not let it bother her much. Action Director Tom Struthers also added on about Katrina Kaif's performance and how well she tamed her body for the various scenes.

