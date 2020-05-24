Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, & Other Actors Who Played The 'adarsh Beta' In Popular Films

Bollywood actors over the years have churned out varied types of roles and characters. One common role fans have enjoyed watching is that of the adarsh beta aka the good son. From Salman Khan to Anil Kapoor, several Bollywood actors have portrayed the role of an adarsh beta, at least once in their career. Check out a few instances.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan made his debut with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), followed by a lead role in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). Salman Khan has portrayed as the good son of the family in several movies playing an adarsh beta. Some of these movies include romantic drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Baghban and many others.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor played the typical adarsh beta in his 2006's film, Vivah. The romantic drama film was written and directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Vivah features Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the lead roles. It was produced and distributed by Rajshri Productions. Vivah depicts the arrange marriage setup in a small town and how the characters evolve through their courtship period. The film was released on November 10, 2006, and became one of the biggest commercial successes of the year, grossing more than ₹539 million (US$7.6 million) worldwide.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is another instance of the same. The film directed by Karan Johar became one of the highest grossers of the time. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan played the role of Hrithik Roshan's parents. The beta of the Raichand family gets back home and reunites the broken family.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan does not have many good son roles, however, Saif from Hum Saath Saath Hai can fit the category. The film also stars Salman Khan and Mohnish Behl. The family film is written and directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya.

Anil Kapoor

Om Jai Jagadish is a drama film directed by Anupam Kher. The film stars Waheeda Rehman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar and Tara Sharma. In the film, Anil Kapoor plays the role of an adarsh beta.

