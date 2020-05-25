Salman Khan, Other Actors Who Turned Singers For A Cause: Read More

Many actors, singers, and musicians from the Hindi film industry are joining hands for charity and social causes. With a larger-than-life persona, they not only influence the style and trend among their fans but also impact their way of thinking and their deeds. They know that their actions have the power to persuade and manipulate; Bollywood celebs have graciously associated themselves with various social causes to bring about change around them. Take a look at Bollywood actors who turned singers for a social cause.

Salman Khan

Recently, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan dropped his video song which was penned on COVID-19. The song was titled as Pyaar Karona and was shot at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. Sung by the actor and composed by Sajid-Wajid, the song is written by Salman himself along with Hussain Dalal. The Dabangg actor features in the video, in front of a black background. In the clip, he also tries his hands at rap. With the fantastic track, Salman Khan urges his fans to stay at home and take care of each other in these challenging times of global coronavirus pandemic. The Hum Aapke Hai Koun...! actor also encourages his fans to stay with family and be grateful to the people who are working hard to keep us safe.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana took a mighty step to stop the burgeoning use of plastic. To broadcast his message, the Andhadhun actor sung a song titled Tik Tak Plastic for an NGO named Bhamla Foundation. The NGO is in collaboration with the United Nations, which raise awareness against the use of plastic. The song is sung in collaboration with well-known singers like Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Shiamak Davar, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kanika Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, Armaan Malik, Shekhar Ravjiani and Neeti Mohan.

Akshay Kumar

A few days back, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actor Akshay Kumar released a new version of his song Teri Mitti from the film Kesari, which he dedicated to the coronavirus warriors. The song shows how doctors and police officers are putting their lives at risk for the benefit of humanity. The song also shows glimpses of these people who haven’s slept for nights just to save others in this global pandemic situation. Later, the clip also shows footages of attacks on doctors, who were attacked and injured while on duty or on a visit to collect samples in villages.

