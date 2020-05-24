Things That Went Into Recreating The Partition Scenes In Salman Khan's 'Bharat'-Read

Salman Khan is known for his power-packed performances in action movies and is highly lauded by his fans for his charisma and screen presence. The actor is known for his performance in movies like Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Apke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ready, Partner, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Kyon Ki, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and many more. Out of all his movies, Salman Khan has earned tremendous praise for his performance in Bharat.

The movie is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. The 2019 film's songs became chartbusters and the movie too became a blockbuster. The movie is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and it was produced under the banner Reel Life production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films and presented by T-Series. The film is a historical period drama penned by Ali Abbas Zafar. With all that said now, here is all that went into the making of 1940s Bharat. Read further ahead to know more details:

Here is what went into the making of 1940s Bharat

The makers of the movie, Bharat gave the viewers an insight into the recreation of 1940's India. The movie starts with the partition of the two countries, India and Pakistan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie walks the viewers through the story behind the creation of the epic moment in Indian history. The filmmakers worked on various aspects of the recreation of the past era.

Being sensitive to that era was one of the greatest challenges while filming Bharat, according to the makers. The partition that included the train was designed keeping in mind the trains from the 40s decade. The movie had included various smaller details including the outfits of the station master and the people on the station. The producers wanted to cover all these outfit details and the scenery details, as to make it appear from the '40s. Below is the video that takes the viewers back in time to experience what went into the making of this iconic film:

