Katrina Kaif Begins Weekend Training Her 'mind & Body'; Reel Inspires Fans

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram is its proof. The actor does not let her workout routine get affected by her work. She also inspires her fans to stay healthy and keep their bodies fit. The actor recently dropped a reel of her rigorous workout routine and motivated her millions of followers.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif shared a reel of her working out session in the gym. The video saw the Namaste London actor indulging herself in several weightlifting and body exercises. Katrina Kaif wore a white tank top, Reebok shorts and a pair of white shoes. It also had her training with her fitness trainer. In the caption, the actor wrote, "I train my mind …….my body will follow ….and if it doesn’t then I just call @rezaparkview 😊 🎥 in[sic]." Katrina Kaif's reel garnered over 1.4 million views in an hour. Fans were left motivated by watching Katrina Kaif work out in the gym. One of them commented, "Amazing energy n form 🔥..[sic]," while others showered her with heart and fire emojis.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram handle is filled with her fitness videos. Earlier in July, Katrina shared a workout video in which she was also rehearsing some fighting sequences. The actor was geared up in her gym outfit as she worked out with her trainers. In the caption, the actor paid her tribute to her trainers and wrote, "#work 🏃🏾‍♀️ ………….actually I would be nothing without the amazing teachers and trainers who work so patiently with me @kuldeepshashi ⭐️learning something new everyday 🙂[sic]." The video garnered over 8.7 million views.

Katrina Kaif upcoming films

Katrina Kaif has several films lined up in her kitty. The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Tiger 3 in Turkey. The actor also has Jee Le Zara in her pipeline, in which she will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the first look of the upcoming film. She also shared a photo with Alia and Priyanka and wrote, "This makes my heart smile ❤️ I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always - combine that with a great script , awesome director , and a road trip and a 🎥 and the sky’s the limit 🤩[sic]." The actor will also star in Phone Bhoot and Sooryavanshi.

