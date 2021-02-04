Katrina Kaif Chills With Her 'gang' Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter

Katrina Kaif on Thursday took to her social media handle to share a picture with her 'gang' — Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trio is definitely giving some 'Friendship goals' as they are gearing up for their upcoming film Phone Booth.

Within an hour of sharing the post, Katrina's picture with her co-stars received over 4.5 lakh likes. Author R.M Drake wrote, "The best gang in the business"

The first look of the film was shared in July 2020. Sharing a video, Kat wrote that the film will be a one-stop for all "Bhoot" related problems. She also mentioned that the film will release in cinemas in 2021.

On the professional front

Ishaan Khatter was seen in two ventures last year. He played a ‘massy’ character of a cab driver in Khaali Peeli and a youngster smitten by an older woman in A Suitable Boy. Both the ventures directly released online amid COVID-19 pandemic and became a talking point.

For the latter, he was quoted as saying by PTI, "A Suitable Boy has been an enriching experience and I'm ever so excited for people to see it. Maan is one of the most interesting characters I've read and portraying him on screen has been a delight,"

On the other hand, Siddhanth Chaturvedi has signed multiple films since starring in Gully Boy 2019. Siddhant Chaturvedi is also working on Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra’s next film starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. One of the other films in his kitty is the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli. The movie also stars Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant is paired opposite debutante Sharvari.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has finished filming for the action film Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is written by Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre, and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar. Sooryavanshi was due to release in March 2020 but got postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides this, Katrina Kaif will also be starring as a superhero in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming superhero film. Kaif will also soon begin filming for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and will reportedly star in Sriram Raghavan's next alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

