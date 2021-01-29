Ishaan Khatter gets 'tough love' in gift from Siddhant Chaturvedi; latter says 'todd de'

It seems Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi have become good friends as they geared up to collaborate on Phone Booth. The duo has been bonding big time as they prepped for the movie and their social media bonding is proof of that. Another display of this camaraderie was when the latter gifted the Beyond the Clouds star a punching bag.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s gift for Ishaaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter posted a video on his Instagram stories, where he was seen punching and kicking a punching bag. The actor captioned that he was ‘loving the new toy’. He thanked his ‘bhoot brother’, referring to their film together.

Siddhant urged him to make good use of by punching it hard and working out, as he replied ‘todd de’.

The duo had posted pictures from a ‘hanging out’ session recently. Moreover, Ishaan had also quipped recently on Neha Dhupia’s chat show that he had found ‘true love’ in Siddhant.

This statement came amid the buzz over his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday. Their trip to Maldives during the New Year had become a talking point.

Ishaan and Siddhant on professional front

Ishaan Khatter was seen in two ventures last year. He played a ‘massy’ character of a cab driver in Khaali Peeli and a youngster smitten by an older woman in A Suitable Boy. Both the ventures directly released online amid COVID 19 pandemic and became a talking point.

For the latter, he was quoted as saying by PTI, " A Suitable Boy' has been an enriching experience and I'm ever so excited for people to see it. Maan is one of the most interesting characters I've read and portraying him on screen has been a delight,"

On the other hand, Siddhanth Chaturvedi has signed multiple films since starring in Gully Boy in 2019.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is also working on Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra’s next film starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

One of the other films in his kitty is the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli. The movie also stars Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant is paired opposite debutante Sharvari.

