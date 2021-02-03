Katrina Kaif Flaunts A Silk Saree Giving It Western Twist; Says 'it Goes With Everything'

After expressing excitement about male influencers joining the 'Kay Community', Katrina Kaif gave a fashion tip to her fans on Instagram. Earlier today, the Bharat actor took to her Instagram stories to reveal giving her saree an unexpected twist and flaunted a piece of accessory that goes with everything. Ahead of shelling out major fashion goals on Instagram today, a couple of days ago, Katrina had shared a quirky '#hairtrick' with fans in a hilarious video that had gone viral on social media in no time.

Katrina Kaif pairs sneakers with a saree in a new IG video

Katrina Kaif's fashion and sartorial choices have always been a hot topic of discussion among fashion enthusiasts on social media as her sense of style has been inspirational to millions of fans for years now. The 37-year-old also does not shy away from experimenting with her sense of style and her Instagram handle is proof. Similarly, earlier today, i.e. February 3, 2021, Katrina shared a video of herself showing off a silk saree in an Instagram story and gave it a western twist.

In the video, the 'Chikni Chameli' of Bollywood is seen taking a stroll in an orange Kanjivaram silk saree with hints of gold and rounded it off with a pair of white Reebok sneakers. All the ardent fans of the Bollywood fashionista might surely know that Katrina has been the brand ambassador of the footwear and clothing company since 2019. Thus, along with posting the aforementioned video on her IG Stories, she was all-praise about her sneakers as she wrote, "My favourite 👟 @reebokindia goes with everything".

Check out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Story below:

Almost a week ago, Katrina Kaif had collaborated with Reebok, yet again, to promote a new pair of sneakers on her Instagram handle by sharing a couple of pictures from her shoot. In addition to sharing the pictures, she also penned an inspiring note, that read, "My legacy or how I want to try and live my life. Courage in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. To create as an artist, to contribute to society, and to ask myself everyday 'How can I give back?'. Create a beauty brand that celebrates and resonates with all women. Share my struggles, so when another struggles they know they are not alone". Take a look at Katrina Kaif's photos below:

