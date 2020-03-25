Katrina Kaif Denies Reports Of Collaborating With #MeToo Accused Vikas Bahl

While the increase of Coronavirus cases in India has delayed Katrina Kaif's upcoming movie Sooryavanshi, the actor has reportedly already signed her next. As per a report, the film will be a "slice-of-life" comedy and is being helmed by Super 30 director Vikas Bahl, who was accused of sexual harassment by one of the women members of his crew at Phantom films.

A source denied all the rumours and stated that at the moment everyone's priority should be the 'health and safety' of each other, and not 'baseless stories' as such. The report further quoted the source asserting that it is not the time for 'announcements'. As per the same, The Sooryavanshi actress is looking to explore 'new genres' in this phase of her career which is also a way to her ' self-discovery', but when the time is right.

Katrina Kaif breaks silence

However, Katrina Kaif has denied reports that she has signed Vikas Bahl’s slice-of-life comedy, tentatively titled Deadly. The clarification comes after she was criticised for choosing to work with the filmmaker who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Amitabh Bachchan was also said to be coming together with the duo, and had shown keen interest to play the father. "Vikas and Katrina have discussed the central character of the father with Amitabh Bachchan who has shown a keen interest in doing the film. However, he is yet to sign on the dotted line. But there’s a delay in both production and casting given the virtual shutdown of the film industry at the moment.”, the source claimed.

