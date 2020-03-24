Katrina Kaif Can Slay The Poker Face Like No Other & Looks Like An Absolute Stunner

Katrina Kaif is currently basking in the success of her makeup brand, Kay Beauty. Kaif garnered a lot of appreciation for her impressive performance in Bharat alongside Salman Khan. In addition to her acting finesse, she also keeps her fans updated with her fun and quirky looks on her social media, especially Instagram. Moreover, Kaif also has rocked the poker face like an absolute diva in several Instagram posts. Here is a compilation of Katrina Kaif's best pictures wherein she looked stunning in the poker face.

Katrina Kaif's captivating poker face looks

For a recent brand collaboration, Kaif posed for the camera with a poker face as she donned a nude-coloured bodycon jumpsuit. She paired her look with minimal makeup comprising a nude undertone. The Zero actor rounded off her look with a sleek hairdo.

Bodycon dresses seem to please Katrina Kaif, as she is frequently spotted sporting these. Kaif attended an eminent award show recently. The actor showed up at the red carpet of the award show in a black bodycon dress. She completed her look with minimal makeup and accessories along with straightened hair.

Kaif surely knows how to stun the audience with her outfits, be it western or ethnic. Katrina looked gorgeous as she posed for the camera in floral ethnic wear. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor matched her look with statement gold earrings and dewy makeup. In terms of her hairstyle, she opted for a mid-parted sleek hairdo.

Here is a bonus of Katrina Kaif's photos wherein she slayed the poker face look

