Katrina Kaif Shares A Warm Camaraderie With These B'Town Beauties

Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful Bollywood actors. Katrina Kaif made her debut in Boom (2005) at the age of 20 years. Since then, Katrina has worked for several big banner movies and some of the best directors in the industry. She has also worked opposite all A-list actors and has enjoyed fame and stardom for quite long. Katrina Kaif’s career has been very fruitful and she has come out of all this much stronger.

Having spent 15 years in the industry, Karina kaif has created some special bonds with these leading ladies in Bollywood. Here is a list of Katrina kaif’s friends from the industry. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan To Play Katrina Kaif's Father After Playing Deepika Padukone's In 'Piku'?

Katrina Kaif is friends with these leading ladies from Bollywood industry

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif have been friends for a long time now. Every time the international star, Priyanka, visits her home town, Mumbai, she makes sure to pay a visit to her gal-pal, Katrina Kair. Recently, Priyanka was even spotted promoting Katrina Kaif’s newly launched makeup brand, Kay. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka’s rockstar husband, Nick Jonas were even seen together at a Holi 2020 party.

Also Read | Hina Khan And Katrina Kaif Look Breathtaking In Cocktail Dresses; See Pics

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s friendship prove the phrase, ‘two female actors can’t be friends’, completely wrong. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have been spotted together on various events. The two even appeared on the Vogue BFFs talk show, together. During various interviews, both the actors have revealed that they share the same gym and enjoy each other’s company a lot.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif To Priyanka Chopra; Bollywood Actors Participate In Janta Curfew With Fervour

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have shared the screen space twice. The two leading actors were first seen in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), from where their friendship started blossoming. Katrina and Anushka again appeared together in Zero (2018). The two might not be in touch all the time, but they definitely share a special bond. Katrina even posted an adorable picture, with a lovely caption, to congratulate Anushka on her wedding. Anushka and Katrina have also appeared as guests on the famous talk show, Koffee With Karan, together.

Also Read | Watch: Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan Do The Dishes While In Self-isolation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.