Is Katrina Kaif Collaborating With Amitabh Bachchan For A Film?

Recently, there have been rumours regarding Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming collaboration. These rumours suggest that in an upcoming film Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif could be seen in the roles of father and daughter. The film will reportedly be directed by Queen director Vikas Bahl. The film's tentative title was also reported.

Here is what sources reportedly revealed:

However, it has turned out that this news is nothing but just rumours. Reportedly no film as such has been planned by Vikas Bahl. There is no confirmed news regarding Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan to collaborate in a movie.

A source has reportedly discarded any such rumours regarding the film and Amitabh and Katrina's collaboration. According to reports, the sources also suggest that considering the current situation, now is not the right time for making movie announcements or addressing any rumours as such.

Earlier, a leading daily had reported that the film will tentatively be titled as Deadly. It was also reported that the movie will be revolving around a funeral. Reportedly, Katrina showed interest in the storyline. The story includes a protagonist who is on a journey of self-discovery with a bit of humour.

The report also added that Katrina Kaif was looking forward to experimenting with a new genre and Vikas Bahl's project is the perfect fit. The makers of the film had also approached Amitabh Bachchan offering him the central role. An official announcement is yet to be made regarding this film by the makers. Fans are curious to know whether they can expect this interesting movie to go on floors anytime soon. Katrina Kaif shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in her debut film Boom. Apart from that, Amitabh and Katrina also featured in the film Thugs of Hindostan.

