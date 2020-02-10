The Debate
Katrina Kaif Reviews 'Fitoor' Co-star Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Malang', Says 'Well Done'

Bollywood News

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer 'Malang' hit the screens on February 7. Check out what Katrina Kaif has to talk about Kapur's performance in the film

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
katrina kaif

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang released on February 7. The movie has been reportedly earning numbers at the box office and is reportedly on the way to becoming the highest opener for Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is being loved by the audience and has amassed a total of ₹ 25.36 crores over the weekend. While fans and celebrities flooded social media with great reviews, Aditya's Fitoor co-star Katrina Kaif also dropped in a special review for the Aashiqui actor. 

Katrina Kaif reviews Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang 

Actor Katrina Kaif has lauded the performance of all the actors in Malang. The Bharat actor shared a story on her Instagram handle, reviewing Aditya Roy Kapur's performance in the movie. Sharing one of the posters from Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif captioned the picture saying 'Well done to the entire team of Malang.' She also added a fire and clap emoticon besides Kapur's name. Check out. 

Also Read | Malang Becomes The Highest Opener For Aditya Roy Kapur, Here's The 2nd-day Collection

Also Read | 'Malang' Box Office Collection Continues To Grow; Movie Crosses ₹25cr Over The Weekend

Meanwhile, Katrina is gearing up for her next titled Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Gulshan Grover and Abhimanyu Singh in supporting roles. The movie is slated to release in March 2020. 

Also Read | Disha Patani says the party sequences in Malang were 'fun and exciting'; shares experience

Check out Malang reviews shared by fans

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal reacts to rumours of dating Katrina Kaif, says love is the 'best feeling'

(Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram)

 

 

Published:
