Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif's Leaked Video Rekindles Fans' Excitement For 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar will soon be seen on the big screen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop action film, Sooryavanshi. The movie will be the fourth entry into Rohit Shetty's Police Cinematic Universe and will be a follow up to the previous films in the series, Simba and Singham. Sooryavanshi is currently one of the most awaited films in India, not only because it is a part of the beloved Police Universe but also due to the fact that it will star Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Recently, a BTS footage from the set of Sooryavanshi was leaked online that reignited the excitement for the upcoming film.

Video of Katrina Kaif sitting behind Akshay Kumar on a bike leaked online by a fan

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will share screen space after a long time in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The two actors have worked together in several blockbuster movies like Namastey London, Humko Deewana Kargaye, Welcome and many others. Recently, a fan leaked a BTS footage of Katrina Kaif was riding pillion on a bike with Akshay Kumar. Check out the video below.

The video soon started to trend on fan pages dedicated to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, with many fans stating how excited they were to see the two back together again. Alongside Akshay and Katrina, the film will also stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty, who also directed Simmba and Singham, as well as formed the Indian Police Cinematic Universe. The movie is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

