Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her 'safe' Airport Look Amid Pandemic, Says 'outfit Not Bad'

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share her latest airport look amid the COVID-19 pandemic — a safe one, indeed. Dressed in a PPE kit, mask, and a face shield, Katrina wrote, "Safety first 😷 outfits not bad either." [sic]

Actor Huma Qureshi dropped comment on her picture and wrote, "bomb". Katrina shared the picture from the Mumbai airport but didn't reveal her destination.

Katrina Kaif says, "I look at this year as opportunity to make my life better"

Katrina Kaif kept her life going and was busy during the COVID-19 pandemic with her other business ventures. She also stated that the time she obtained in the year 2020 in the coronavirus lockdown was utilised on working on herself. She elaborated that the year had been a roller-coaster ride for everyone but the secret was to switch on the sunshine that lay within everyone. She hoped for everyone to come out of the year 2020 much stronger and begin to value the little pleasures of life. She also said that every adversity gives rise to an opportunity and she looked at this year as an opportunity to make her life better.

