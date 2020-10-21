Katrina Kaif Says, "I Look At This Year As Opportunity To Make My Life Better"

Katrina Kaif recently talked about the year 2020 and how it has been a topsy-turvy ride for all due to the coronavirus. She also talked about how she took the opportunity of the Covid-19 pandemic days to work on herself, mentally and physically. She also added how she has been working from home during that time.

“Every adversity gives rise to opportunity…"

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Katrina Kaif shared her experience of the coronavirus pandemic days and mentioned that everyone had their bad days but there were sunny days too. It gave her time to do a lot of introspection and she was glad to have a more organised life than ever. She also hoped to stick to her routine even when she begins working.

Katrina Kaif kept her life going and was busy during the COVID-19 pandemic with her other business ventures. She also stated that the time she obtained in the year 2020 in the coronavirus lockdown was utilised on working on herself. She elaborated that the year had been a roller-coaster ride for everyone but the secret was to switch on the sunshine that lay within everyone. She hoped for everyone to come out of the year 2020 much stronger and begin to value the little pleasures of life. She also said that every adversity gives rise to an opportunity and she looked at this year as an opportunity to make her life better.

During the interaction, when asked about how she manages time for work and other things in life, she said that if one loves something, they will find time to invest in it. For as long as she can remember, make-up has been an innate part of her journey, from runway to the big screen and finally, she showcased her love for it. She also mentioned that acting, on the other hand, was her love so it was natural that she found time to strike a balance between two of her passions.

Many of Katrina Kaif's movies became popular in the early days of her career. Take a look at some of the best ones from her list.

Katrina Kaif’s movies

Some of Katrina Kaif’s movies that gained popularity among the audience are Namastey London, Partner, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Phantom, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bang Bang and several others.

Katrina Kaif’s movies to look forward to in the year 2020 and 2021 will be Soryavanshi and Phone Bhoot.

Image Source- Katrina Kaif's Instagram

