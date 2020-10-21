Ali Abbas Zafar plans to shoot Katrina Kaif starrer superhero film across four countries

After impressing fans with his last production hit film Khaali Peeli, director Ali Abbas Zafar is busy doing his work around the yet-untitled upcoming superhero film with actress Katrina Kaif. The director, who is currently scouting for locations in Dubai, has envisioned the actioner as a larger-than-life story that traverses several countries to put his vision across to people.

Ali Abbas Zafar to helm next superhero film in four countries

While talking to Mid-Day over the phone from the emirate, the director spoke about the film being shot in four countries. The Ek Tha Tiger filmmaker said that the team has locked locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Soon, he will to Poland and Georgia for the recce. The director further mentioned that the makers plan to shoot the film across three to four countries. Touted to be one of Bollywood’s first female superheroes, the writer-director believed that the story will be rooted in an Indian setting. Elucidating on it, he wrote that the team will shoot a chunk of the film in India as they need to show mountainous terrain for certain portions. For that, the director has zeroed in on Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi as the locations.

Read: As MBKD Clocks 9 Years, Here's Other Hit Movies By Ali Abbas Zaafar That You Can Enjoy

Read: Ali Abbas Zafar Shows 'other Side Of Virus' As He Films For His Next In Dubai; See Post

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ali Abbas Zafar admits that scouting for new places has become a tedious task in the new normal as every location demands a COVID-19 test. Hence, according to him, it has become more time-consuming and heavy on the budget. Earlier, the director shared a picture from his prep time on social media where he described life on the other side of the coronavirus. In the picture, the filmmaker can be seen walking on the recce venue with a helicopter in his background. While spilling the beans about the storyline of the film, the actor told that he intends to make a superhero universe that will begin with Katrina’s film. His third superhero movie will have Indian mythology as the backdrop and the fourth one comes from the Indian Army. This is going to be the fifth film of the director with the actress. The earlier once being Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat and he also produced Katrina’s film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan which also starred Imraan Khan and Ali Zafar.

Read: Katrina Kaif And Ali Abbas Zafar Are Like "chalk And Cheese", Claims Director

Read: Katrina Kaif's 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' Clocks 9 Years; Ali Abbas Zafar Thanks The Actor

(Image credit: Ali Abbas Zafar/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.